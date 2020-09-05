Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Cut to Outperform at Raymond James

Raymond James downgraded shares of Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $100.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.

DRI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Darden Restaurants from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $87.00 to $81.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $71.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Darden Restaurants has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $91.88.

DRI stock opened at $89.28 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -223.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.34. Darden Restaurants has a twelve month low of $26.15 and a twelve month high of $128.41.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.64) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 0.67% and a positive return on equity of 16.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,550,761 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $356,754,000 after buying an additional 1,474,817 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,156,113 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $335,262,000 after buying an additional 385,441 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,649,363 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $276,512,000 after buying an additional 302,365 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,332,094 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $181,466,000 after buying an additional 628,147 shares during the period. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at about $175,634,000. 88.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

