Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target Raised to $100.00

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its price objective lifted by BTIG Research from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DRI. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. MKM Partners upgraded Darden Restaurants from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Darden Restaurants from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Darden Restaurants from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $91.88.

Shares of DRI opened at $89.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Darden Restaurants has a twelve month low of $26.15 and a twelve month high of $128.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.96 and a 200-day moving average of $76.66.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.64) by $0.40. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 0.67% and a positive return on equity of 16.68%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DRI. Liberty One Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the second quarter worth $26,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 72.2% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 477 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in Darden Restaurants in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

