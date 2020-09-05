Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $17.50 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Dave & Buster's have underperformed the industry so far this year. The dismal performance can be primarily attributed to the coronavirus pandemic. Due to this the company is witnessing significant decline in traffic. Owing to the unprecedented and evolving nature of the crisis, the company has not provided fiscal 2020 financial guidance. However, the company’s sales-boosting initiatives along with the continual expansion plans are likely to drive growth once the outbreak eases. Also, increased focus on promotional activities is likely to aid sales in the upcoming periods. Nonetheless, earnings estimates for 2021 have remained unchanged over the past 30 days, depicting analysts optimism regarding the stock growth potential.”

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.50.

PLAY stock opened at $18.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.36. The company has a market capitalization of $895.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.86 and a beta of 1.69. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 12 month low of $4.61 and a 12 month high of $48.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.35.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $159.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.83 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 1.24%. The business’s revenue was down 56.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post -3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP John Mulleady sold 11,854 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total value of $163,940.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,441.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian Jenkins sold 13,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $205,898.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 166,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,570,444.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 69.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,059 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. 84.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

