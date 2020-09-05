Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Evercore Wealth Management LLC

Evercore Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 662.5% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 32.6% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 7,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,291,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,764,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 7,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.17, for a total transaction of $1,664,527.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,671,334.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,047 shares of company stock valued at $6,726,372 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

DE stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $211.34. 1,654,963 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,007,493. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.89. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $106.14 and a twelve month high of $219.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The company has a market capitalization of $66.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.99.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $1.31. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 7.61%. The business had revenue of $7.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.58%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $189.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Bank of America raised shares of Deere & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $234.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $198.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.82.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

