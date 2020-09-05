Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Downgraded by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $32.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated a market perform rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Friday, June 12th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a c rating to a d rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $31.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $19.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.83. Delta Air Lines has a 52-week low of $17.51 and a 52-week high of $62.48.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The transportation company reported ($4.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.24) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a negative return on equity of 4.02%. The business’s revenue was down 88.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines will post -9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $522,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 453,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,150,862. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 14,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total transaction of $409,400.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,432,523.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,127 shares of company stock valued at $1,723,900. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 143.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 899 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Wallington Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.31% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

