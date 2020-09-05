Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
DNLI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $28.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 10th. Nomura reissued a buy rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Denali Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.20.
DNLI opened at $30.86 on Tuesday. Denali Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $12.39 and a twelve month high of $35.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.05. The company has a quick ratio of 9.57, a current ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
In other Denali Therapeutics news, major shareholder Douglas K. Bratton sold 82,578 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $1,982,697.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total transaction of $10,440,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,739,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,489,022.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 839,631 shares of company stock valued at $21,133,146. 19.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Denali Therapeutics by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,129,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539,505 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Denali Therapeutics by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,085,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,337,000 after purchasing an additional 177,599 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Denali Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,266,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,213,000 after purchasing an additional 18,778 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its position in Denali Therapeutics by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 3,385,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,855,000 after purchasing an additional 124,211 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Denali Therapeutics by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,689,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,588,000 after purchasing an additional 87,574 shares during the period. 77.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Denali Therapeutics
Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.
