Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

DNLI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $28.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 10th. Nomura reissued a buy rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Denali Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.20.

DNLI opened at $30.86 on Tuesday. Denali Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $12.39 and a twelve month high of $35.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.05. The company has a quick ratio of 9.57, a current ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.05. Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 778.32% and a negative return on equity of 45.90%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Denali Therapeutics will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, major shareholder Douglas K. Bratton sold 82,578 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $1,982,697.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total transaction of $10,440,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,739,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,489,022.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 839,631 shares of company stock valued at $21,133,146. 19.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Denali Therapeutics by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,129,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539,505 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Denali Therapeutics by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,085,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,337,000 after purchasing an additional 177,599 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Denali Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,266,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,213,000 after purchasing an additional 18,778 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its position in Denali Therapeutics by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 3,385,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,855,000 after purchasing an additional 124,211 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Denali Therapeutics by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,689,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,588,000 after purchasing an additional 87,574 shares during the period. 77.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

