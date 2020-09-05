Denny’s Corp (NASDAQ:DENN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $67.75 Million

Analysts forecast that Denny’s Corp (NASDAQ:DENN) will post $67.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Denny’s’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $63.98 million and the highest is $71.40 million. Denny’s reported sales of $124.26 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Denny’s will report full year sales of $300.97 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $294.40 million to $305.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $404.30 million, with estimates ranging from $385.11 million to $421.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Denny’s.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.05). Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 14.33%. The company had revenue of $40.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

DENN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Denny’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Denny’s from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Denny’s from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Denny’s in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Denny’s in a report on Friday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.79.

In other news, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 8,488 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $98,460.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John William Dillon sold 8,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $103,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $992,287.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 102.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,391,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211,020 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Denny’s by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,709,124 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,846,000 after purchasing an additional 819,128 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Denny’s by 1,052.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 719,878 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,270,000 after purchasing an additional 657,419 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Denny’s by 32.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,009,563 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,296,000 after buying an additional 490,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in Denny’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Denny’s stock traded down $0.84 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,776,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,512,330. Denny’s has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $23.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.99. The stock has a market cap of $761.96 million, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.44.

About Denny’s

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 1,709 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants, including 1,578 restaurants in the United States; and 131 in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Honduras, Costa Rica, the United Arab Emirates, Guam, the United Kingdom, El Salvador, and Guatemala.

