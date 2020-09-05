Desjardins Raises Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) Price Target to $30.00

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) had its target price hoisted by Desjardins from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Canadian Western Bank from $24.00 to $25.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Canadian Western Bank in a research note on Monday, August 31st. CIBC boosted their price target on Canadian Western Bank from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.19.

CBWBF opened at $21.40 on Tuesday. Canadian Western Bank has a twelve month low of $11.02 and a twelve month high of $27.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.10 and a 200-day moving average of $17.08.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, senior, chequing, youth, and student accounts, as well as specialized accounts, including corporate and commercial, organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts.

