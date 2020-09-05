Deutsche Bank Reiterates Hold Rating for Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:PNXGF)

Deutsche Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:PNXGF) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PNXGF. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Legal & General Group in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. They set an equal weight rating on the stock. cut shares of Legal & General Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Legal & General Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Legal & General Group alerts:

OTCMKTS:PNXGF opened at $9.08 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.45. Legal & General Group has a 52-week low of $5.32 and a 52-week high of $10.28.

Phoenix Group Holdings, a closed life assurance fund consolidator, acquires and manages closed life and pension funds primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services. It also provides financing services. The company was formerly known as Pearl Group and changed its name to Phoenix Group Holdings in March 2010.

Featured Article: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for Legal & General Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legal & General Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.