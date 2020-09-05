Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Raised to Buy at AlphaValue

AlphaValue upgraded shares of Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. ValuEngine cut Deutsche Telekom from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Deutsche Telekom from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Deutsche Telekom in a report on Friday, August 14th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.00.

Deutsche Telekom stock opened at $17.92 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.80. The stock has a market cap of $87.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.54. Deutsche Telekom has a 12-month low of $11.30 and a 12-month high of $18.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Deutsche Telekom Company Profile

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

