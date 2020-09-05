Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) Given a €37.20 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Posted by on Sep 5th, 2020

Goldman Sachs Group set a €37.20 ($43.76) price target on Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. HSBC set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. UBS Group set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €39.50 ($46.47) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €42.82 ($50.37).

FRA:DWNI opened at €43.49 ($51.16) on Tuesday. Deutsche Wohnen has a 52 week low of €30.48 ($35.86) and a 52 week high of €38.09 ($44.81). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €42.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is €38.74.

About Deutsche Wohnen

Deutsche Wohnen SE, a residential property company, develops and manages residential properties in Germany and Europe. The company operates through three segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, and Nursing and Assisted Living. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 167,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,100 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Analyst Recommendations for Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI)

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Wohnen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Wohnen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit