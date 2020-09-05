Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) Given a €37.20 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Goldman Sachs Group set a €37.20 ($43.76) price target on Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. HSBC set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. UBS Group set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €39.50 ($46.47) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €42.82 ($50.37).

FRA:DWNI opened at €43.49 ($51.16) on Tuesday. Deutsche Wohnen has a 52 week low of €30.48 ($35.86) and a 52 week high of €38.09 ($44.81). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €42.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is €38.74.

Deutsche Wohnen SE, a residential property company, develops and manages residential properties in Germany and Europe. The company operates through three segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, and Nursing and Assisted Living. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 167,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,100 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

