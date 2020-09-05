Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on DKS. Nomura upped their price objective on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $41.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.04.

NYSE:DKS opened at $54.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Dicks Sporting Goods has a 12 month low of $13.46 and a 12 month high of $57.25.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $1.97. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. Dicks Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 3.03%. Dicks Sporting Goods’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dicks Sporting Goods will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a $0.313 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. This is an increase from Dicks Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Dicks Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.88%.

In other Dicks Sporting Goods news, CEO Edward W. Stack sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.97, for a total value of $12,992,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.22, for a total transaction of $82,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,487,671.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 30.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Dicks Sporting Goods in the first quarter valued at about $540,000. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 299.4% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 357,900 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $11,733,000 after purchasing an additional 268,300 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 2,375.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 693 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 190,505 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $4,050,000 after purchasing an additional 54,880 shares in the last quarter. 78.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dicks Sporting Goods Company Profile

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps, free league management services, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

