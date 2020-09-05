Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) will announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Digi International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.09. Digi International posted earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 55.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Digi International will report full-year earnings of $0.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.22. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.41. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Digi International.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. Digi International had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 3.41%. The business had revenue of $70.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.55 million.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DGII shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Digi International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Digi International in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Digi International in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Digi International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Digi International in a research note on Friday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Digi International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.38.

In related news, VP Tracy L. Roberts sold 5,253 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.75, for a total transaction of $72,228.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,321 shares in the company, valued at $609,413.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Tracy L. Roberts sold 24,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total transaction of $345,997.85. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $968,192.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Digi International by 2.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 452,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,314,000 after buying an additional 10,902 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc purchased a new stake in Digi International during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,908,000. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Digi International by 0.6% during the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 160,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in Digi International by 3.3% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 158,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Digi International by 149.0% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 139,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after buying an additional 83,224 shares during the last quarter. 83.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:DGII traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.58. 277,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,325. Digi International has a one year low of $6.18 and a one year high of $18.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.47. The company has a market cap of $394.02 million, a PE ratio of 61.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.84.

Digi International

Digi International Inc provides Internet of Things connectivity products, services, and solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers that provide connectivity for devices over a cellular data network; cellular gateway products that enable devices or groups of devices to be networked in locations where there is no existing network or where access to a network is prohibited; radio frequency products that utilize a range of wireless protocols for PC-to-device or device-to-device connectivity; and Connect, Rabbit, and ARM-based embedded systems on module and single board computers for medical, transportation, and industrial device manufacturers.

