DNB Markets Upgrades HEXAGON AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) to Buy

DNB Markets upgraded shares of HEXAGON AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of HEXAGON AB/ADR in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of HEXAGON AB/ADR in a research report on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of HEXAGON AB/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank restated a hold rating on shares of HEXAGON AB/ADR in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of HEXAGON AB/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. HEXAGON AB/ADR currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HXGBY opened at $73.36 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.80. HEXAGON AB/ADR has a 1 year low of $33.79 and a 1 year high of $74.83.

Hexagon AB (publ) provides information technology solutions for geospatial and industrial landscapes worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Enterprise Solutions (IES) and Geospatial Enterprise Solutions (GIS). The IES segment offers metrology systems that incorporate the in sensor technology for measurements, as well as computer-aided design, computer-aided manufacturing, and computer-aided engineering software.

