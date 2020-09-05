Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. Domo had a negative net margin of 53.38% and a negative return on equity of 1,396.76%. The business had revenue of $51.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.96) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of DOMO opened at $40.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.16 and a beta of 3.06. Domo has a 12-month low of $7.62 and a 12-month high of $47.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.90.

DOMO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Domo from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Domo from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Domo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Domo from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Domo from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.43.

In related news, Director Dana L. Evan sold 6,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $206,646.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,354. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Dana L. Evan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total transaction of $183,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,274.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 34,241 shares of company stock valued at $1,203,517 over the last three months. Insiders own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

About Domo

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

