Douglas Dynamics Inc (NYSE:PLOW) to Issue $0.28 Quarterly Dividend

Douglas Dynamics Inc (NYSE:PLOW) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the auto parts company on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th.

Douglas Dynamics has raised its dividend by 16.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Douglas Dynamics alerts:

Shares of PLOW traded up $0.47 on Friday, hitting $40.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,357. The company has a market capitalization of $912.01 million, a PE ratio of 34.70 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Douglas Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $24.12 and a fifty-two week high of $56.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.66.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.15. Douglas Dynamics had a negative net margin of 18.34% and a positive return on equity of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $120.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. Douglas Dynamics’s revenue was down 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Douglas Dynamics will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.75.

Douglas Dynamics Company Profile

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

Featured Article: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.