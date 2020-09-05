DubaiCoin Price Tops $0.0463 (DBIX)

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. One DubaiCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0463 or 0.00000456 BTC on exchanges. DubaiCoin has a market capitalization of $197,520.38 and approximately $984.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DubaiCoin has traded down 8.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00023405 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00023183 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00013404 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002267 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004596 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00009719 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00011101 BTC.

DubaiCoin Coin Profile

DubaiCoin (DBIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. The official website for DubaiCoin is www.arabianchain.org . The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DubaiCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DubaiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

