Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its position in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 373,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $29,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 3.5% in the second quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 3,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 0.6% in the second quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 3.0% in the first quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 0.6% in the second quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 21,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Network raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 24.2% in the first quarter. Retirement Network now owns 667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 63.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on DUK. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target (down previously from $93.00) on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $113.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.93.

DUK traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.97. 2,820,182 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,298,163. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Duke Energy Corp has a 1 year low of $62.13 and a 1 year high of $103.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.93. The firm has a market cap of $59.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.27.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 8.10%. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.965 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 76.28%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

