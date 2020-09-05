Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The shipping company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dynagas LNG Partners had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 11.99%.

Shares of NYSE:DLNG opened at $2.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.95. Dynagas LNG Partners has a one year low of $0.98 and a one year high of $3.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.13.

DLNG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th.

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. As of March 9, 2018, its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,000 cubic meters.

