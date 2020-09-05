Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) Cut to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on EGBN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Eagle Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler began coverage on Eagle Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They set a hold rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, G.Research reissued a buy rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.67.

Shares of EGBN opened at $30.02 on Wednesday. Eagle Bancorp has a 12 month low of $23.08 and a 12 month high of $49.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.16. The company has a market cap of $944.63 million, a P/E ratio of 7.84, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.01.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.16. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $93.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.38 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new position in Eagle Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $2,492,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 5.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,240,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,473,000 after buying an additional 66,454 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 1.7% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,103,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,638,000 after buying an additional 51,796 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 8.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 493,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,918,000 after buying an additional 39,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $1,193,000. 69.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. It accepts business and personal checking, NOW, tiered savings, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement and investment sweep accounts; and time deposits.

