Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,585 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.05% of Eaton worth $17,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Eaton during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Eaton in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Shares of Eaton stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $102.58. 1,545,524 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,554,524. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.05 and a 200-day moving average of $87.78. Eaton Co. PLC has a 52-week low of $56.42 and a 52-week high of $106.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.17.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company’s revenue was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. PLC will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.50%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Eaton in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Eaton from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $92.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.39.

In other news, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 40,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.01, for a total transaction of $4,136,505.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 151,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,488,586.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.98, for a total value of $5,099,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 150,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,336,160.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 93,597 shares of company stock worth $9,550,626. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.