Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) Shares Bought by BRYN MAWR TRUST Co

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 181.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,203 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,641 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 27.5% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,753 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 195.5% in the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 111,390 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,698,000 after acquiring an additional 73,690 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 180.2% in the second quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,206 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,640,000 after acquiring an additional 24,569 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter worth $2,384,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 2,515.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,138 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares in the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EW. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.42.

In related news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 10,698 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total value of $910,292.82. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 374,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,839,061.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 26,700 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $1,855,917.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,114 shares in the company, valued at $1,884,694.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 386,877 shares of company stock worth $28,290,503. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock traded down $1.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $83.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,783,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,482,472. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 3.08. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a one year low of $51.51 and a one year high of $87.79. The stock has a market cap of $53.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.87.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.19. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 29.11%. The company had revenue of $925.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

