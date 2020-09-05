eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.57 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) will announce ($0.57) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for eHealth’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.75) and the highest is ($0.31). eHealth posted earnings per share of ($0.43) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 32.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that eHealth will report full year earnings of $4.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.37. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.08 to $6.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow eHealth.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $88.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.34 million. eHealth had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 12.68%.

Several analysts have weighed in on EHTH shares. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of eHealth from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of eHealth from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of eHealth from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 29th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of eHealth from $165.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of eHealth from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.67.

In other news, CRO Timothy C. Hannan sold 5,178 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $517,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 59,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,916,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Phillip A. Morelock bought 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $78.29 per share, with a total value of $74,375.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 30,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,378,137.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 52,950 shares of company stock valued at $3,793,496 and sold 16,444 shares valued at $1,740,769. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EHTH. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in eHealth during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in eHealth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in eHealth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in eHealth during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in eHealth during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000.

Shares of NASDAQ EHTH traded down $2.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $63.90. 1,051,425 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,165,791. eHealth has a 52 week low of $52.71 and a 52 week high of $152.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of -0.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.02.

About eHealth

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

