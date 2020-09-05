Electromed, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Electromed, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 301,000 shares, a decrease of 16.0% from the July 30th total of 358,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 142,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 4.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.
NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.03. 178,209 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,830. Electromed has a 12-month low of $5.84 and a 12-month high of $19.73.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Electromed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 28th.
Electromed Company Profile
Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment to patients with compromised pulmonary function; and SmartVest SQL System that provides advanced generator programmability and an enhanced pause feature with save, lock, and restore functionality.
