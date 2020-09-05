Electromed, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Electromed, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 301,000 shares, a decrease of 16.0% from the July 30th total of 358,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 142,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 4.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.03. 178,209 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,830. Electromed has a 12-month low of $5.84 and a 12-month high of $19.73.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Electromed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 28th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EAM Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Electromed by 77.6% during the second quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 208,568 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 91,161 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electromed in the 1st quarter valued at $1,395,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Electromed by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 96,476 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 41,707 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Electromed by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 92,716 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 3,851 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in shares of Electromed in the 2nd quarter valued at $849,000.

Electromed Company Profile

Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment to patients with compromised pulmonary function; and SmartVest SQL System that provides advanced generator programmability and an enhanced pause feature with save, lock, and restore functionality.

