Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) Shares Sold by Evercore Wealth Management LLC

Evercore Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,838 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,658 shares during the quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Enbridge by 17.0% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 8,394 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period. MANA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge during the second quarter valued at $364,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Enbridge by 9.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,710,735 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $264,873,000 after purchasing an additional 785,573 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Enbridge by 7.2% during the second quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 13,481 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in Enbridge by 132.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 321,233 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,736,000 after purchasing an additional 183,011 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ENB shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Enbridge from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Friday, June 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

Shares of ENB stock traded down $0.49 on Friday, reaching $31.58. 4,279,771 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,594,048. The company has a market cap of $64.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.61. Enbridge Inc has a 1 year low of $22.57 and a 1 year high of $43.15.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.6021 per share. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.50%.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

