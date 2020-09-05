Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its holdings in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 822,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $25,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 5.7% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,569 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 1st quarter valued at $1,736,000. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 42,548 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 6,719 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in Enbridge by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 9,282,362 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $290,721,000 after purchasing an additional 388,864 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Enbridge by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,092 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares during the period. 52.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Enbridge alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a report on Friday, June 26th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Enbridge from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

ENB traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.58. The company had a trading volume of 4,279,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,594,048. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.78. Enbridge Inc has a 12 month low of $22.57 and a 12 month high of $43.15. The company has a market cap of $64.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.11, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Enbridge Inc will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a $0.6021 dividend. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 122.50%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

Featured Article: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.