Encavis (ETR:CAP) Rating Reiterated by DZ Bank

DZ Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Encavis (ETR:CAP) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

CAP has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on Encavis and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Oddo Bhf set a €13.50 ($15.88) price objective on Encavis and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €13.50 ($15.88) target price on Encavis and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of ETR CAP opened at €13.76 ($16.19) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is €13.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is €11.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 245.23, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Encavis has a 1-year low of €6.76 ($7.95) and a 1-year high of €15.50 ($18.24). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 96.90.

Encavis AG, an independent power producer, engages in the acquisition, construction, operation, and installation of solar and onshore wind parks. It operates through PV Parks, PV Service, Wind Parks, and Asset Management segments. The company operates 173 solar parks and 67 wind parks with an installed capacity of approximately 1.9 gigawatt (GW) in Germany, Italy, France, the United Kingdom, Austria, Finland, Sweden, Denmark, and the Netherlands.

