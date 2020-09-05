Engenco Limited (EGN) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.02 on September 29th

Engenco Limited (ASX:EGN) announced a final dividend on Friday, August 21st, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share on Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 7th.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is A$0.41.
About Engenco
