Engenco Limited (EGN) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.02 on September 29th

Engenco Limited (ASX:EGN) announced a final dividend on Friday, August 21st, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share on Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 7th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is A$0.41.

About Engenco

Engenco Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services and products. It operates through Drivetrain, Centre for Excellence in Rail Training (CERT), Convair Engineering (Convair), Total Momentum, and Gemco Rail segments. The Drivetrain segment offers engine and powertrain maintenance, repair, and overhaul; power generation design and construction; and technical support, professional engineering, and training services, as well as new components and parts.

