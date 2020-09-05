Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG) by 18.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 16,142 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.87% of Alamo Group worth $10,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 7.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 2.8% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 4.1% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Alamo Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 19,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in Alamo Group by 3.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Alamo Group alerts:

ALG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alamo Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Sidoti increased their price target on shares of Alamo Group from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alamo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.67.

In other Alamo Group news, EVP Richard Hodges Raborn sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.65, for a total transaction of $48,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,481.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Dan Edward Malone sold 4,184 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.41, for a total transaction of $445,219.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,467,287.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,399 shares of company stock valued at $1,123,329. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ALG traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $112.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,516. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.97. Alamo Group, Inc. has a one year low of $70.99 and a one year high of $132.96.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $268.64 million during the quarter. Alamo Group had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 10.90%. Equities research analysts expect that Alamo Group, Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alamo Group

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, including boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

Further Reading: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for Alamo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.