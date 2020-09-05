Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Decreases Holdings in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,688 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,547 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $6,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 250.0% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 63 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock traded up $0.78 on Friday, reaching $679.62. The company had a trading volume of 618,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,170. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $652.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $564.78. The firm has a market cap of $61.81 billion, a PE ratio of 36.23, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.21. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 52-week low of $325.43 and a 52-week high of $699.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.69 by $1.41. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 53.67%. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 22.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.38%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SHW shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $590.00 to $674.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. G.Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $570.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $625.00 to $734.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $641.95.

In related news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 22,282 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.58, for a total value of $14,964,145.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 117,340 shares in the company, valued at $78,803,197.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Peter J. Ippolito sold 5,015 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $656.16, for a total transaction of $3,290,642.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,290,642.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,261 shares of company stock valued at $21,445,151 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

