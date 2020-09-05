Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Decreases Stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 207,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 58,693 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Donaldson worth $9,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Donaldson by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after buying an additional 11,177 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson during the 1st quarter worth $263,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Donaldson by 381.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 15,523 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Donaldson by 294.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after buying an additional 31,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Donaldson in the 1st quarter valued at about $618,000. 77.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Donaldson alerts:

In other news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 14,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.24, for a total value of $723,456.00. Also, VP Amy C. Becker sold 2,627 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.24, for a total value of $131,980.48. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,277 shares of company stock worth $1,420,636. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Donaldson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Donaldson from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Donaldson in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Donaldson in a research note on Friday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Donaldson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Shares of NYSE:DCI traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.53. 424,578 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,981. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.82. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.08 and a 12-month high of $58.32. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.72.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. Donaldson had a return on equity of 27.52% and a net margin of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $617.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Donaldson’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.00%.

Donaldson Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through Engine Products and Industrial Products segments. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.