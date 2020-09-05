Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $11.51 Million Stake in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 351,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 51,847 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Eagle Bancorp were worth $11,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 15.6% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 131,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,320,000 after purchasing an additional 17,778 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 177.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 51,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 33,202 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 70.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 31,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 13,121 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 206.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $406,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Eagle Bancorp alerts:

EGBN stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.02. The stock had a trading volume of 103,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,688. The firm has a market cap of $944.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.16. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.08 and a 52-week high of $49.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $93.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.38 million. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 27.62%. Research analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Eagle Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. G.Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Eagle Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Eagle Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.67.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. It accepts business and personal checking, NOW, tiered savings, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement and investment sweep accounts; and time deposits.

See Also: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.