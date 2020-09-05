Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $8.17 Million Stock Position in Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP) by 71.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 236,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,424 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.43% of Ryman Hospitality Properties worth $8,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $65,609,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 209.4% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,617,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,498 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $38,977,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 530.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 923,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,120,000 after purchasing an additional 777,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 314.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 793,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,444,000 after purchasing an additional 601,764 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RHP traded up $1.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.26. 396,525 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 513,637. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.75 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.25. Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc has a 1-year low of $13.25 and a 1-year high of $91.57.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($3.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.46) by ($1.70). The company had revenue of $14.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.34 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 32.04% and a negative net margin of 13.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, CFO Mark Fioravanti bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.90 per share, with a total value of $95,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 205,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,563,999.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RHP. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Raymond James cut their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $58.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.14.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE:RHP) is a REIT for federal income tax purposes, specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company's owned assets include a network of four upscale, meetings-focused resorts totaling 8,114 rooms that are managed by lodging operator Marriott International, Inc under the Gaylord Hotels brand.

