Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $8.17 Million Stock Position in Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP)

Posted by on Sep 5th, 2020

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP) by 71.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 236,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,424 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.43% of Ryman Hospitality Properties worth $8,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $65,609,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 209.4% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,617,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,498 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $38,977,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 530.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 923,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,120,000 after purchasing an additional 777,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 314.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 793,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,444,000 after purchasing an additional 601,764 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RHP traded up $1.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.26. 396,525 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 513,637. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.75 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.25. Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc has a 1-year low of $13.25 and a 1-year high of $91.57.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($3.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.46) by ($1.70). The company had revenue of $14.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.34 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 32.04% and a negative net margin of 13.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, CFO Mark Fioravanti bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.90 per share, with a total value of $95,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 205,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,563,999.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RHP. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Raymond James cut their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $58.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.14.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE:RHP) is a REIT for federal income tax purposes, specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company's owned assets include a network of four upscale, meetings-focused resorts totaling 8,114 rooms that are managed by lodging operator Marriott International, Inc under the Gaylord Hotels brand.

Read More: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP)

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit