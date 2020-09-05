Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Increases Stock Position in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) by 213.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,890 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.70% of Kadant worth $8,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kadant by 1.6% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,628,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,343,000 after purchasing an additional 25,768 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Kadant by 10.0% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 726,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,196,000 after purchasing an additional 66,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Kadant by 2.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 484,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,194,000 after purchasing an additional 11,208 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC purchased a new position in Kadant in the second quarter worth approximately $21,347,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Kadant by 7.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 156,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,692,000 after acquiring an additional 11,141 shares during the last quarter. 95.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KAI. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kadant from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kadant in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Sidoti downgraded shares of Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Kadant from $75.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.25.

In other news, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 1,043 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total value of $121,499.07. Also, VP Stacy D. Krause sold 1,036 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.56, for a total transaction of $120,756.16. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

KAI stock traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $115.13. 28,187 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,548. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.94. Kadant Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.71 and a 1-year high of $127.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.98. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.43.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $152.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.86 million. Kadant had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kadant Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Kadant Inc supplies equipment and critical components used in papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Papermaking Systems and Wood Processing Systems. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets custom-engineered stock-preparation systems and equipment for the preparation of wastepaper for conversion into recycled paper and balers, as well as related equipment used in the processing of recyclable and waste materials; and fluid-handling systems and equipment used in industrial piping systems to compensate for movement, as well as to transfer fluid, power, and data.

