Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Invests $7.54 Million in ANGI Homeservices Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ANGI Homeservices Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 620,428 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,538,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.13% of ANGI Homeservices at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ANGI. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 254.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 7,851 shares during the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in ANGI Homeservices in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in ANGI Homeservices by 1,278.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 15,338 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in ANGI Homeservices in the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in ANGI Homeservices by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 26,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 4,832 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

Get ANGI Homeservices alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ANGI traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.63. 3,566,192 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,859,340. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 315.83 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.27. ANGI Homeservices Inc has a 12 month low of $4.10 and a 12 month high of $17.05.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $375.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.45 million. ANGI Homeservices had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 1.65%. ANGI Homeservices’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ANGI Homeservices Inc will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ANGI Homeservices news, CMO Allison Lowrie sold 105,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total transaction of $1,538,997.15. Also, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 76,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.87, for a total transaction of $912,803.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,837,796 shares of company stock worth $25,732,223 in the last 90 days. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $12.50 to $17.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of ANGI Homeservices in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of ANGI Homeservices from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of ANGI Homeservices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.66.

About ANGI Homeservices

ANGI Homeservices Inc operates a digital marketplace for home services, connecting millions of homeowners with home service professionals in North America and Europe. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals.

Read More: What is an overbought condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANGI Homeservices Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI).

Receive News & Ratings for ANGI Homeservices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANGI Homeservices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.