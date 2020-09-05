Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Lowers Holdings in Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,825 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,542 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.24% of Cyberark Software worth $9,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CYBR. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cyberark Software by 196.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 142,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,931,000 after purchasing an additional 94,307 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cyberark Software by 7.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Cyberark Software by 7.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cyberark Software by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,309,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,069,000 after acquiring an additional 19,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Cyberark Software by 112.5% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 12,832 shares in the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cyberark Software alerts:

CYBR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Cyberark Software in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Cyberark Software in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cyberark Software from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cyberark Software from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Cyberark Software from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cyberark Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.15.

Shares of NASDAQ CYBR traded down $4.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $101.98. 834,168 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,887. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $111.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 4.74 and a quick ratio of 4.74. Cyberark Software Ltd has a 1 year low of $69.50 and a 1 year high of $144.90. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.22, a PEG ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 1.18.

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $106.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.24 million. Cyberark Software had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 7.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cyberark Software Ltd will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Cyberark Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection; Application Access Manager for secrets management for applications, tools, containers, and DevOps; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

Read More: What does a bar chart display?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Cyberark Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyberark Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.