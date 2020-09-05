Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Purchases 1,971 Shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,120 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $10,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,168 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $21,581,000 after purchasing an additional 11,891 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,278 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 90,994 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $17,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $340.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $296.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $342.30.

NASDAQ:LULU traded down $16.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $361.41. 3,109,226 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,329,757. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $346.18 and its 200-day moving average is $271.55. The firm has a market cap of $49.20 billion, a PE ratio of 81.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.14. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a twelve month low of $128.85 and a twelve month high of $399.90.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $651.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.98 million. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 33.27% and a net margin of 15.01%. The business’s revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 4,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.15, for a total value of $1,480,839.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,370 shares in the company, valued at $3,236,995.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Celeste Burgoyne sold 368 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.32, for a total transaction of $114,933.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,926,223.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,835 shares of company stock valued at $3,034,021 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

