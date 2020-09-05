Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Purchases 643,663 Shares of Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 187.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 987,052 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 643,663 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.10% of Zynga worth $9,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZNGA. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Zynga by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 24,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,856 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Zynga by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,668,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,977,000 after purchasing an additional 39,478 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Zynga by 6.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 165,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 10,360 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Zynga by 1.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,651,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,310,000 after buying an additional 28,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zynga during the first quarter valued at approximately $20,074,000. 69.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZNGA traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,593,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,815,748. Zynga Inc has a 52 week low of $5.59 and a 52 week high of $10.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -291.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.30.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.08). Zynga had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 2.06%. The business had revenue of $518.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.07 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zynga Inc will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.42, for a total value of $113,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 857,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,078,770.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeffrey Buckley sold 4,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total transaction of $36,487.26. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 82,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $751,915.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 440,063 shares of company stock valued at $4,052,842. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

ZNGA has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Zynga from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Zynga from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Zynga from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Zynga in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Zynga from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.71.

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

