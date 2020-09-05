Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Takes $8.30 Million Position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 307,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $8,303,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in CubeSmart by 8.9% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 57,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 4,671 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in CubeSmart by 24.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 98,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,671,000 after buying an additional 19,757 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CubeSmart by 33.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 38,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 9,554 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in CubeSmart by 3.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 112,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,015,000 after buying an additional 3,765 shares during the period. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands boosted its stake in CubeSmart by 26.7% during the second quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 73,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,984,000 after buying an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CUBE traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 821,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,113,831. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. CubeSmart has a 1 year low of $19.61 and a 1 year high of $36.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 0.31.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.19). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 24.34%. The firm had revenue of $163.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that CubeSmart will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.11%.

In related news, Director Marianne M. Keler sold 10,000 shares of CubeSmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total value of $314,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,292 shares in the company, valued at $1,487,333.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CUBE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of CubeSmart from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Bank of America raised shares of CubeSmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CubeSmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. BofA Securities raised shares of CubeSmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.91.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2019 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

