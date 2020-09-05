Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Takes Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 101,180 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,731,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its stake in PPG Industries by 29.1% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 3,878 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the second quarter valued at $2,482,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 6.8% during the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 76,089 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,069,000 after buying an additional 4,851 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 87.6% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 17,243 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after buying an additional 8,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 10.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 156,449 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,079,000 after buying an additional 14,706 shares during the last quarter. 77.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other PPG Industries news, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 15,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total value of $1,846,557.00. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPG Industries stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $122.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,230,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,354. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $115.41 and its 200 day moving average is $102.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.26. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.77 and a twelve month high of $134.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 23.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 34.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PPG shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.50.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

