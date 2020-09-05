EQT Holdings Ltd (EQT) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 7th

Posted by on Sep 5th, 2020

EQT Holdings Ltd (ASX:EQT) declared a final dividend on Thursday, August 20th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of 0.43 per share on Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 7th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is A$21.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$25.09.

In related news, insider Kevin Eley 1,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. Also, insider Michael (Mick) O’Brien 4,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides philanthropic, trust, and estate services in Australia. It operates through Trustee & Wealth Services and Corporate Trustee Services segments. The Trustee & Wealth Services segment offers a range of private client, philanthropic, and superannuation services, including estate planning and management services; charitable, compensation, community, and personal trust services; and wealth management and advisory services.

