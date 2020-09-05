Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Lifted to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Equitable (NYSE:EQH) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $28.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $21.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Equitable from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Equitable from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. TheStreet upgraded Equitable from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equitable from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.29.

Shares of Equitable stock opened at $20.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.94. Equitable has a 1 year low of $9.89 and a 1 year high of $27.30.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.13. The business had revenue of ($2,530.00) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Equitable’s revenue for the quarter was down 180.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Equitable will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 10th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is 14.02%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Equitable by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,726,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,298,000 after acquiring an additional 788,480 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Equitable by 11.7% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 22,099,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320,997 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Equitable by 23.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,938,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730,353 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Equitable by 1.0% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 16,675,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,674,000 after purchasing an additional 160,029 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Equitable by 6.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,752,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,822,000 after purchasing an additional 735,185 shares during the period. 88.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

