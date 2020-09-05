Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Upgraded to Buy at Mizuho

Mizuho upgraded shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has $63.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price target of $62.00.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Equity Residential from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Scotiabank downgraded Equity Residential from a sector outperform rating to a sector underperform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded Equity Residential from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Argus cut their price target on Equity Residential from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Equity Residential from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.95.

Shares of EQR opened at $58.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.17 and a 200-day moving average of $62.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $49.62 and a 52 week high of $89.55.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $653.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.89 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 41.64%. Equity Residential’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EQR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 111.1% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

