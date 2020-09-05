Essentra (LON:ESNT) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank

Posted by on Sep 5th, 2020

Deutsche Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Essentra (LON:ESNT) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 360 ($4.70) price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ESNT. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of Essentra in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating on shares of Essentra in a research note on Friday, July 17th.

Shares of LON ESNT opened at GBX 288.20 ($3.77) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.72. Essentra has a 12 month low of GBX 206.80 ($2.70) and a 12 month high of GBX 459.13 ($6.00). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 308.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 299.47. The stock has a market cap of $758.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.58.

About Essentra

Essentra plc manufactures and sells specialist plastic, fiber, foam, and packaging products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Component, Packaging, Filter Products, and Specialist Components. The Component division offers plastic injection molded, vinyl dip-molded, and metal items for equipment manufacturing, automotive, fabrication, electronics, and construction industries; and component solutions for protection and finishing purposes.

Comments


