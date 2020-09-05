E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ETFC. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of E*TRADE Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. E*TRADE Financial currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.61.

Shares of NASDAQ ETFC opened at $54.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. E*TRADE Financial has a 52-week low of $25.76 and a 52-week high of $57.30.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $716.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.03 million. E*TRADE Financial had a net margin of 28.69% and a return on equity of 14.59%. Analysts predict that E*TRADE Financial will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 18th. E*TRADE Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.90%.

In other E*TRADE Financial news, insider Michael Jos. Murphy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.72, for a total transaction of $527,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,811,828.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETFC. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in E*TRADE Financial by 48.4% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in E*TRADE Financial by 34.1% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in E*TRADE Financial by 754.9% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in E*TRADE Financial by 50.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 45.5% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

E*TRADE Financial Company Profile

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

