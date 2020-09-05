Evercore Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 3.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,966 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PXD. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,304 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $17,225,000 after purchasing an additional 21,470 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 27,315 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 15,814 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 7,907 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 162.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 423,038 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $41,331,000 after purchasing an additional 261,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PXD shares. Scotiabank raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Argus raised their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $109.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Mizuho raised their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $119.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Raymond James raised Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Monday, July 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pioneer Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.86.

In related news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 7,000 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.66, for a total value of $809,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,911 shares in the company, valued at $4,616,106.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Craig A. Kuiper sold 4,362 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.09, for a total value of $493,298.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,539,607.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PXD stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $99.10. The stock had a trading volume of 913,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,329,413. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $48.62 and a one year high of $159.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $102.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.33, a PEG ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.78.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.03. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 5.26%. The firm had revenue of $859.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 55.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.89%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

See Also: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.