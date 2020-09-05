Evercore Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of APD. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,495,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $697,796,000 after purchasing an additional 941,066 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia boosted its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 384.8% during the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,060,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $211,778,000 after purchasing an additional 842,095 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,029,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,004,036,000 after purchasing an additional 641,003 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 142.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,005,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $242,770,000 after purchasing an additional 590,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals during the 1st quarter valued at $103,263,000. Institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products & Chemicals alerts:

Air Products & Chemicals stock traded up $1.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $298.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,374,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,818. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.43 and a 52 week high of $310.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $289.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 21.58%. Air Products & Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.29%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. HSBC downgraded Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $254.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Air Products & Chemicals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.69.

About Air Products & Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

See Also: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products & Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products & Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.