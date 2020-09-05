Evercore Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,231 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,044 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 164.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. 73.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

TFC stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.16. 8,359,568 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,466,987. The company has a market cap of $52.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.41. Truist Financial Corporation has a 52-week low of $24.01 and a 52-week high of $56.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 8.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Corporation will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.19%.

TFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.40.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP David Hudson Weaver sold 7,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.28, for a total value of $283,884.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nido R. Qubein purchased 10,000 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.98 per share, for a total transaction of $379,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 65,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,481,043.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

Featured Story: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.