Evercore Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,318 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the second quarter worth $32,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in NVIDIA by 256.7% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 107 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at $55,000. 68.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NVDA. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $415.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $405.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $327.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $384.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $495.97.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $15.72 on Friday, reaching $504.90. 36,553,160 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,483,514. The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $459.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $347.05. The firm has a market cap of $321.22 billion, a PE ratio of 92.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.53. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $169.32 and a 12 month high of $589.07.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 25.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 18,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.21, for a total transaction of $6,761,566.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 161,257 shares in the company, valued at $60,021,467.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 49,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.51, for a total value of $27,524,949.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 361,722 shares of company stock worth $157,249,535. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

