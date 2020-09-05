Evercore Wealth Management LLC Has $1.09 Million Position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 485 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Knuff & Co LLC raised its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 210.0% in the 2nd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 213.1% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group raised its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $1,008,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 198,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,378,072. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.19, for a total value of $328,380.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,634 shares in the company, valued at $432,476.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,000 shares of company stock worth $2,663,160 over the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CCI traded down $1.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $160.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,749,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,520,703. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $165.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.62. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 12 month low of $114.18 and a 12 month high of $180.00. The stock has a market cap of $67.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.22, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio is 84.36%.

CCI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank started coverage on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $188.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.64.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

